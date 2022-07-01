Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,572 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

