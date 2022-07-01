Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 432 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $426.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

