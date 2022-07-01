Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,948 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

