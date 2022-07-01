Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,123 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.42.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $279.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $243.32 and a one year high of $350.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

