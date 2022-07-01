Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.11 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -5.75 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.42 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 1stdibs.Com and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 194.38%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hour Loop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

