Reviewing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Kodiak Sciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -45.15% -33.66% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -136.20% -76.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kodiak Sciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 4 2 0 2.14 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 493.37%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 843.01%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.00) -1.27 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 9.92 -$88.70 million ($3.46) -0.28

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

