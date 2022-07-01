Reviewing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million N/A -$327.42 million ($6.98) -0.67 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 0.89 $42.48 million $0.26 4.42

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3484.12, indicating that its share price is 348,512% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Gran Tierra Energy 17.01% 27.60% 6.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Gran Tierra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

