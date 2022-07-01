Reviewing Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Popular and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.59%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $343.85, suggesting a potential upside of 91.87%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Popular.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 31.84% 14.96% 1.19% Signature Bank 43.29% 13.97% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Popular pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.76 billion 2.13 $934.89 million $11.02 6.98 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 4.70 $918.44 million $17.09 10.49

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Bank. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Popular on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

