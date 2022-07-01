Reviewing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Velocity Acquisition and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 0 7 12 0 2.63

Chewy has a consensus price target of $55.30, indicating a potential upside of 59.27%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Chewy $8.89 billion 1.64 -$73.82 million ($0.23) -150.96

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Chewy -1.02% -175.48% -4.43%

Risk & Volatility

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chewy has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

