Reviewing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymergen has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SomaLogic and Zymergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 10.09 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Zymergen $16.74 million 7.58 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.33

SomaLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08% Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.61%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 448.78%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Zymergen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.