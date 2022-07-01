RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.20 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.