RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.20 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.
RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
