RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.38.

Shares of RH stock opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.54.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

