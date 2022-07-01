RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.38.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.