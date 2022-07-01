RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $219.12 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 38897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.79.

Specifically, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

