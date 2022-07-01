RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.38.

Shares of RH stock opened at $212.26 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.54.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,163,004.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

