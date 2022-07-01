RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.38.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average is $367.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,163,004.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.