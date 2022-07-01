RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.38.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RH by 79.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RH by 71.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in RH by 215.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RH by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.