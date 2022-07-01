RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $219.12 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 38897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.79.

Specifically, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

