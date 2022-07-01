RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $237.32, but opened at $217.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $210.61, with a volume of 41,901 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.38.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RH by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of RH by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

