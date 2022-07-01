RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $17.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.