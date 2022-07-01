Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 236,740 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.