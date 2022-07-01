Robin Totterman Acquires 34,482 Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPECGet Rating) insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Shares of SPEC opened at GBX 257 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.30 million and a P/E ratio of -59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Inspecs Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259.90 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Inspecs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

