Robin Totterman Acquires 34,482 Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Shares of SPEC opened at GBX 257 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.30 million and a P/E ratio of -59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Inspecs Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259.90 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.15).

Get Inspecs Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.