Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

