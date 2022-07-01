Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

