Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,560,428.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $32,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,404,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

