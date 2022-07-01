Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.01) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 219.22 ($2.69).

VMUK opened at GBX 130.75 ($1.60) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 311.31. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

