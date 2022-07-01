Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 320. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as low as GBX 257.70 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 259.44 ($3.18), with a volume of 571855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.30 ($3.29).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.69) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 355 ($4.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.25 ($6.38).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

