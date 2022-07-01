Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 320. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as low as GBX 257.70 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 259.44 ($3.18), with a volume of 571855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.30 ($3.29).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMG. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.69) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 355 ($4.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.25 ($6.38).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 382.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

