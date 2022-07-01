Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 320. The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

