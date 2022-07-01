Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUBLF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rubellite Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of RUBLF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

