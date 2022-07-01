Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE R opened at $71.06 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

