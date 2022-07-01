Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

