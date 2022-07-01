Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 million, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

