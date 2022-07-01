Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Barclays lifted their target price on Saipem from €5.71 ($6.08) to €6.19 ($6.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saipem from €5.71 ($6.08) to €6.19 ($6.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

