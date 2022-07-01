Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBH. Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

