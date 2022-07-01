Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $50.03 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

