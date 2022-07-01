Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE SSL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

