Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
NYSE SSL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
