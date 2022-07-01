Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.15

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.15 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.88 ($0.16). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.16), with a volume of 236,406 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.15. The company has a market cap of £104.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a current ratio of 24.05.
About Scancell (LON:SCLP)
Featured Stories
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.