Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $126,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $433,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 7,473 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,164.10.

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $334,794.60.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $229,185.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.42.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. SCF Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $15,269,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

