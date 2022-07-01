Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.91) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBOEF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBOEF opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.