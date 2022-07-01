Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.