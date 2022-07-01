Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 7.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.77. 23,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,201,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

