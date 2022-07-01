Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.43.

CGEAF stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

