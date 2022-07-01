Scotiabank Begins Coverage on TELUS (TSE:T)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T opened at C$28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.24. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$27.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.