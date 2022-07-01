Scotiabank Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$137.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRBZF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

