Scotiabank Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$137.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$140.67.

Shares of PBH opened at C$93.29 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$87.06 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.4500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.52%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

