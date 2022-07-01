Scotiabank Reiterates C$38.00 Price Target for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Scotiabank set a C$38.00 target price on Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications to a buy rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.92.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$37.93 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$33.42 and a 52-week high of C$39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.51. The stock has a market cap of C$18.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

