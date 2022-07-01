Scotiabank Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$195.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$210.64.

TSE:IFC opened at C$181.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market cap of C$31.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$177.25. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.8000007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

