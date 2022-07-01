Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in SEA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 710,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 68,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

SEA stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

