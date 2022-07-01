Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Roger D. Dansey Sells 34,635 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

